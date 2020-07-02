After four days of rain and wind, the wind calmed and the sun brightened the sky on Wednesday, July 1, making it possible for twelve women to meet and hold their Ladies Day at Montpelier Golf Course. They formed three teams and played an “Odd Scramble.” Now the scramble wasn’t really “odd”; it was just that only the scores from the odd numbered holes counted for the day.
“Odd”-ly enough an “odd” score of 21 made Cindy Raymond, Marsha Sortor, Jill Kunz, and Karen Poulsen the day’s winners. An even score of 22 placed Polly Dahlke, McKenna Hyde, Joyce Price, and Suzi Sneddon in second place. The team score of 23 for Pat Miller, Jana Hansen, Nola Jones, and Connie Hymas got them “odds and ends” in third place.
The “odd”-ity of a chip-in shot also happened during the day’s scramble when Marsha Sortor chipped-in on hole #4 to win this week’s Chip-In Pot.