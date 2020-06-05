President McKenna Hyde welcomed ten women to the first Ladies Day of the summer of 2020 on Wednesday, June 3, at 9:30 a.m. It was really good to see and meet with our golfing friends after a long and unique winter. We were sad to learn that Judi Naylor will not be able to play golf with us this summer due to an ankle that needs to be replaced, but she joined us and was an excellent chauffeur for Polly. With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the women were informed of current health safety rules for the golf course and then each took a cart and headed out to play a Try Again Scramble. Each team was given an extra drive on each hole with the team members rotated taking the extra drive.
Jana Hansen, Suzi Sneddon, and McKenna Hyde were the day’s winners with a score of 39. A score of 41 put Polly Dahlke, Jill Kunz and Cindy Raymond in second place. Nola Jones, Connie Hymas and Marsha Sortor’s score of 44 made them the winners of third place!
The women had a wonderful time enjoying the game of golf, renewing friendships, relishing the beautiful day, and appreciating the peacefulness of our valley, and we extend an invitation to all women golfers to come join us on Wednesday mornings at 9:30.