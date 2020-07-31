To golf or not to golf? What a silly question! Thirteen women knew the correct answer on Wednesday, July 29, and arrived with big smiles and happy hearts to participate in Ladies’ Day at Montpelier Golf Course. We were also thrilled to have Debra Thacker from Utah join us today. Four teams were formed and scattered onto the course to play a regular scramble - and keep track of their putts.
At the conclusion of play it was announced that only the “Putt Score” would count for the day. Upon examining the putting scores of the teams, it became very obvious that the women were “putt”ty well equal when standing behind their putters. Twelve “all around” putts for Marsha Sortor, Leslie Talbot and Joyce Price “aced” them into the first place cup. The other three teams had one too many “afraid of the dark” putts, and all tied with thirteen putts. The golf scores of those three teams became the deciding “stroke” to break the tie and determine who would drop into the day’s second cup. Polly Dahlke, Jana Hansen and Suzi Sneddon claimed the honor with their one under par score of 35.
Try as they might – and try they did - none of the women were able to chip in for a “zero putt” score and the chip-in pot.
“Putt”ing the housework on hold was a “tee-rific” choice, and we had a “ball”!