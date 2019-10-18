LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. Studebaker’s Pizza
2. SRS
3. Jolara Lanes
4. Hennings Salvage
5. Ireland Bank
6. The 4 Beaches
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Korey Young 209
Laurie Sims 198
Teresa Singleton 182
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Laurie Sims 533
Callie Sims 511
Teresa Singleton 494
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Korey Young 268
Teresa Singleton 240
Laurie Sims 239
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Teresa Singleton 668
Korey Young 660
Laurie Sims 656
SPLITS CONVERTED
Robyn Hulme 4-7-10, Callie Sims 4-5 & 2-7,
Patty Hammer 3-10, Sherri Bunn 2-7, Tiffeny Valentine 2-5-7
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
Teresa Singleton 668
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Korey Young 209
Laurie Sims 198 & 178
Teresa Singleton 182 & 179
Callie Sims 181
Patty Hammer 181
Marla Christensen 179