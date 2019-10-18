LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. Studebaker’s Pizza

2. SRS

3. Jolara Lanes

4. Hennings Salvage

5. Ireland Bank

6. The 4 Beaches

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Korey Young 209

Laurie Sims 198

Teresa Singleton 182

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Laurie Sims 533

Callie Sims 511

Teresa Singleton 494

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Korey Young 268

Teresa Singleton 240

Laurie Sims 239

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Teresa Singleton 668

Korey Young 660

Laurie Sims 656

SPLITS CONVERTED

Robyn Hulme 4-7-10, Callie Sims 4-5 & 2-7,

Patty Hammer 3-10, Sherri Bunn 2-7,  Tiffeny Valentine 2-5-7

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Teresa Singleton 668

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Korey Young 209

Laurie Sims 198 & 178

Teresa Singleton 182 & 179

Callie Sims 181

Patty Hammer 181

Marla Christensen 179

