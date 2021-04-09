LEAGUE STANDINGS
Beginning 2nd Half
1. Jolara Lanes
2. SRS
3. Studebaker’s Pizza
4. Henning’s Salvage
5. Krafty Kottage
6. Ireland Bank
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Karen Myers 193
Korey Young (sub)181
Laurie Sims 181
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Karen Myers 508
Korey Young (sub)503
Laurie Sims 496
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Karen Myers 251
Lindsay Stevens 239
Sally Hymas 233
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Karen Myers 682
Lindsay Stevens 657
Jaydale Argyle 642
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
Karen Myers 682
BOWLER OF THE MONTH
Teresa Singleton 676 March
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Karen Myers 193
Korey Young (sub)181
Laurie Sims 181