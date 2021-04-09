Support Local Journalism

LEAGUE STANDINGS

Beginning 2nd Half

1. Jolara Lanes

2. SRS

3. Studebaker’s Pizza

4. Henning’s Salvage

5. Krafty Kottage

6. Ireland Bank

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Karen Myers 193

Korey Young (sub)181

Laurie Sims 181

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Karen Myers 508

Korey Young (sub)503

Laurie Sims 496

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Karen Myers 251

Lindsay Stevens 239

Sally Hymas 233

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Karen Myers 682

Lindsay Stevens 657

Jaydale Argyle 642

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Karen Myers 682

BOWLER OF THE MONTH

Teresa Singleton 676 March

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Karen Myers 193

Korey Young (sub)181

Laurie Sims 181

