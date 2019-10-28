The Lady Bears volleyball team is heading to state this weekend!
Our team played well at districts on Wednesday against the Soda and Malad teams. We were able to bring home the win against Soda, but could not defeat those Dragons. On Saturday we had to face those exact teams again and the end result was the same. The lady bears ended up taking 2nd place in our district. They had to play West Jefferson from the 6th district as a play-in game to see which team would go on to state. Our team worked hard and came out victorious!
They will head up to Lakeland near Coeur d’Alene to compete at state this Friday and Saturday November 1st and 2nd.
We wish those amazing lady Bears the best!