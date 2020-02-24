Bear Lake High School brought home the State Sportsmanship Award! The Lady Bears basketball team traveled to Kuna High School for the State playoffs this last weekend. This talented team brought with them enthusiastic cheerleaders, talented pepband, amazing coaches, dedicated administration, and a bucketload of supporting family! The student council representatives even took time out of their busy state activities in Boise to come and cheer on the Lady Bears. The combined efforts of all were rewarded with the Sportsmanship plaque! Way to go Bear Lake!
At the State playoffs the Lady Bears had to first go up against Cole Valley. The Bears played well against the high seated team, out scoring them in the 1st quarter. The Bears stayed with them throughout the game, but Cole Valley was able to pull ahead and win the game 47 to 40. Cole Valley went on to take 2nd place at State losing only to the reigning state champs from Soda Springs High School. Josi Kelsey was top scorer in this game putting up 12 points, Jimi Lloyd had 10, Chelsea Gundersen had 9. This loss put us in the consolation bracket.
The Bears then took on Ririe high school. After trading off who was ahead, and even going into overtime, the Bears pulled out the win 45 to 39. Hailey Humpherys had 14 points this game, Chelsea Gundersen had 11 and Jimi Lloyd had 8. This win put the Bears playing for the Consolation trophy against New Plymouth.
The Bears came out strong and out scored the Pilgrims in the 1st half. The Pilgrims left the locker room at half time ready to battle and soon the score was tied. The Bears gave their all and were heartbroken when the Pilgrim’s buzzer beater shot ended the season 38 to 40. Kalisha Parker and Jimi Lloyd were top scorers with 9 points each, Hailey Humpherys and Chelsea Gundersen each had 7 points, and Elisabeth McDowell had 5 points.
It has been a joy to cheer on these Lady Bears all season.