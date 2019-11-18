Basketball season is here again, and the Bear Lake Bears had a great game Saturday night, defeating the Grace Grizzlies 52-48. The JV also won their game.
“Defensively, we came out strong,” Bears coach Brenda Messerly said about Saturday’s victory. “We need to clean up our fouls, but overall I’m pleased with the first game of the year.”
The Bears came out strong in the first quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 14-7, before allowing Grace to come back a bit. However, the score was 28-22 going into the locker room at the half.
Bear Lake again outscored Grace 10-9 in the third, but the Grizzlies rallied and almost came back, scoring 17 in the fourth. That wasn’t enough, however, as Bear Lake won their season opener by 4 points.
Hailey Humpheries led Bear Lake with 18 points, followed closely by Jimi Lloyd who scored 16. Elisabeth McDowell helped with 9 points, followed by Macadee Smith (4), Kalisha Parker and Chelsea Gundersen who each had 2, and Josi Kelsie with a free throw.
It is exciting to watch these ladies work well together! Final score was 52 to 48.
What a great way to start the season! Come support the team at their next home game against Marsh Valley on Thursday, November 21st. C team start time is 4:00. JV at 5:30 and Varsity at 7:00.