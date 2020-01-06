The Bear Lake high school girls basketball team has had a very busy Christmas break! They had a three day tournament in Green River, Wyoming right before Christmas, a two day tournament in Aberdeen right after the holiday, a home game against Rich on the 2nd of January and an away game at Grace high school on the 4th.
The team played well in each instance and took 1st place in the Aberdeen tournament! They dominated against Rich with a score of 41 to 25. They also outplayed Grace in a tight game of 51 to 48.
In the last game against Grace, the high scorers were Hailey Humpherys with 17 points, Jimi Lloyd with 10, Elisabeth McDowell with eight, Chelsea Gundersen with six, and Kalisha Parker and Kelsea Skinner with five each.
The Lady Bears play at Soda on Wednesday the 8th and at home against Aberdeen on Friday the 10th. Come out and support your Lady Bears!