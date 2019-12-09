The Lady Bears traveled to Rich county to take on the Rebels. It was a back and forth battle throughout the whole game. At the end of regulation it was tied pushing the game into over time. The bears foughthard to the end but the Rebels squeaked out the win by 3 points 57-54. Lady Bears will travel to Marsh Valley Thursday the 12th. This Friday the 13th they will host their first district game against the West Side Pirates come support your Lady Bears!!
Hailey Humphreys 19 points
Kalisha Parker 14 points
Chelsea Gundersen 6 points
Jimi Lloyd 6 points