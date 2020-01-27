The Bear Lake Lady Bears went up against the Westside Pirates this week and came out victorious with a score of 51 to 46. Hailey Humpherys had 15 of those points, Chelsea Gundersen had 13. Josi Kelsey and Kalisha Parker each had 8 points and Elisabeth McDowell had 6 points. On Saturday night the Lady Bears had senior night. The 5 seniors were honored by parents, teammates, and coaches. The Lady Bears played tough against the Soda Springs Cardinals and stayed close to the back to back state champion team. The game ended with a score of 40 to 50. Chelsea Gundersen had a great game scoring 14 points, Kalisha Parker had 8, Hailey Humpherys and Josi Kelsey each had 6 points. The Lady Bears have one last regular season game at Aberdeen on Wednesday, January 29th, before districts.