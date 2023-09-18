b

Halle Wells hits versus Soda Springs.

The Lady Bears volleyball team won in straight sets (25-8, 25-21, 25-22) at home versus Soda Springs on Thursday.

This was the Lady Bears’ first match on their home court, and the Sixth Man student section brought possibly a new intensity to that endeavor.


