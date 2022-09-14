The Bear Lake girls’ varsity volleyball squad has had a theme thus far in the year: stretches of dominance punctuated by inconsistency. This has led to a couple disappointing outcomes, including a home loss to Rich, in which the Lady Bears had jumped out to 2-0 set advantage.
Back at home on Sept. 8 after mixed results at the Peg Peterson weekend tournament, the team returned to peak form at just the right time.
Marsh Valley took a 2-1 set lead, with the Bears appearing to again try to keep the wheels on the wagon. Then came the fourth set, which saw a decisive turn in momentum.
“The girls finally started playing their game,” said head coach Wendy Parker. “They gave us so much momentum with their blocks. Those blocks got in the hitters’ head, and they started erring.”
The fourth set ended in a 25-6 rout, which got the team and fans pumped up going into the deciding fifth. The Lady Bears jumped out early in the fifth and cruised comfortably to the win.
On the west side of the court was another big turnout from the “sixth man” section of BLHS students, who as usual brought an over-the-top energy to the gym.
“I thought our crowd was amazing,” said Parker. “All the support—I love it, and the girls love it. That carries onto the court, and I think inspires us. All the kids that do the ‘sixth man,’ they’re awesome.”