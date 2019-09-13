The Bear Lake High School volleyball season has begun. The first couple weeks have been busy. We started off with a home game hosting Grace. The Bears defeated the Grizzlies in 4 sets. A great win to open their season.
They spent the next weekend in Cokeville at a tournament, the varsity and JV teams attended. They were able to grow as a team and concentrate on team as well as individual goals. They competed with some tough teams and beat Lyman in 2 sets.
Thursday night the Lady Bears traveled to Rich County. The Bears fought hard and ended up short in the 5th match 15-13.
The Lady Bears traveled to Highland to the Peg Petersen Varsity Invitational this weekend. They started out playing their pool play games Friday. Playing Filer, Sugar Salem and Nampa. The player all three teams close beating Nampa in three sets.
Saturday’s tournament play the Bears started out with Valley and ended up with win. Played Twin Falls in three sets ended up with a close loss, which made them go to the losers bracket playing back to back games throughout the rest of the tournament. The Bears went on to beat Marsh Valley in two sets and Ridgevue in two sets. They played Twin Falls again and beat them in two sets, putting us into the championship game with Minico. The Lady Bears finished runners up losing to Minico by two. The Bears played a total of 27 sets throughout the tournament.
It was a great weekend the girls gave it their all and played so well as a team. We have been focusing on becoming mentally strong, this weekend they showers a lot of that. They were able to pull off a lot of great wins against bigger schools.
For the tournament the team had an overall serving percentage of 87% which is great number.
Overall Tournament Stats
Hailey 48 digs, Elisabeth 46 digs, Kalisha 60 digs, Chelsea Gundersen 64 kills, Kalisha Parker 57 kills, Hailey Humphries 30 kills, Assists Jimi Lloyd 139, Chelsea Gundersen 19 blocks, Lydia Johnson 12 blocks,Ellie Sharp 12 blocks