The lady Bears volleyball teams went up against the Grace Grizzlies on Thursday night at home in Bear Lake.
Both the C-team and the JV teams started strong and showed some real promise, but in the end, they came out short. Both teams lost in 2 games.
The lady Bears varsity team came out ready to play and were dominant on the court! They beat Grace in 3 out of 4 games! The girls are fun to watch, and the crowd was fantastic! One knowledgeable spectator noted that he’s never seen a volleyball team with such consistent hustle! The next home game will be on Wednesday, September 25th starting at 5:00 for C-team, with varsity starting at 7:00. We hope everyone can come support our Bears at the games!