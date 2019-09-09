Lady Bears

Varsity volleyball team: top row: Eliza Sharp, Shaylynn Passey, Elisabeth McDowell, Kalisha Parker, Hailey Humpherys Bottom row: Jimi Lloyd, Lydia Johnson, Chelsea Gundersen, Baylee Armstrong

 Stacey McDowell

The lady Bears volleyball teams went up against the Grace Grizzlies on Thursday night at home in Bear Lake.

Both the C-team and the JV teams started strong and showed some real promise, but in the end, they came out short. Both teams lost in 2 games.

The lady Bears varsity team came out ready to play and were dominant on the court! They beat Grace in 3 out of 4 games! The girls are fun to watch, and the crowd was fantastic! One knowledgeable spectator noted that he’s never seen a volleyball team with such consistent hustle! The next home game will be on Wednesday, September 25th starting at 5:00 for C-team, with varsity starting at 7:00. We hope everyone can come support our Bears at the games!

Tags