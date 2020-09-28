The Bear Lake Bears traveled to Idaho Falls this past weekend to play in the Hillcrest Triple Threat Volleyball Tournament.
During the two day tournament the Bears played a total of 12 matches & 28 sets.
The Bears lost early during bracket play and had to win their way back around through the losers bracket to get back into the championship game. In the championship game the Bears beat South Fremont in two sets.
Tournament stats for the Bears
Kalisha led with 89 kills, & Hailey Humpheries added 53, Eliza Sharp led with 20 blocks & Lydia Johnson added 14.
The Bears made 382 of 440 serves for a serving percentage of 86%.
The Bears also averaged 1.8 on their serve receive throughout the tournament.
Kalisha Parker led the Bears with 11 aces.
Gracie Rigby was 9 for 11 with 8 aces.