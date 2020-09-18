Bear Lake (5-4, & 1-1 in district play) beat Aberdeen in volleyball at home Thursday night 3-0
Bear lake won the 1st set 25-13, 2nd set 25-10, & 3rd set 25-6
Stats for the Bears
Advertisement
Kalisha led the Bears with 12 kills, & Lydia Johnson added four.
Lydia Johnson & Eliza Sharp each had three blocks for the Bears.
The Bears made 37 of 44 serves.
Hailey Humpherey's led the Bears making nine out of 10 with nine aces.
Gracie Rigby was nine for 11 with eight aces.
Bear Lake will play @ Malad next Wednesday night.