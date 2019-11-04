Lady Bears Volleyball

The lady Bears fought hard all weekend at state up in Coeur d’Alene. They played well as a team and advanced taking down the undefeated Nampa Christian team. They moved on to once again face those mighty Malad Dragons and couldn’t defeat them. They victoriously swept St. Maries and then had to go head to head with Nampa Christian again. This time, unfortunately, Nampa outplayed us. The lady bears are a class act and should be proud of the 4th place trophy they were able to bring home. The finals were 1st place- Firth, 2nd Nampa Christian, 3rd Malad, 4th Bear Lake.