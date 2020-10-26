The Lady Bear competed for District Championship Thursday the 22nd.
The 1st Game Lady Bears beat Malad 3-1 Kalisha Parker had 24 kills and Hailey Humphery’s had seven kills for the Bears. Lydia Johnson & Eliza Sharp had six blocks each for the Bears. Savannah Flake was perfect on her serves going 18-18
The second game was against West Side. In a valiant battle the Lady bears beat West Side 3-2. Kalisha Parker had 14 kills and Lydia Johnson had 8 kills for the Bears. Lydia Johnson and Eliza Sharp had 8 Blocks each for the Bears. Hailey Humphery’s was perfect on her serves going 20-20.
The third game the Lady Bears beat West Side 3-2 in the District Championship game. Kalisha Parker had 20 kills and Hailey Humphery’s added 15. Lydia Johnson had 10 Blocks for the Bears. Savannah Flake was perfect on her serves going 26-26.
The Bear Lake Bears now head to the state tournament with a 13 game winning streak.
Good Luck Lady Bears.