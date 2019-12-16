The Bear Lake lady Bears basketball team had two games this last week. They travelled to Marsh Valley on the 12th to take on the Eagles and, unfortunately were not able to bring home the win. Kalisha Parker, Macadee Smith, and Jodi Kelsey each had 7 points. Hailey Humpherys and Jimi Lloyd had 5 points each. On the 13th we played Westside here at home and came out triumphant! Hailey Humpherys had a great game with 23
points, Kalisha Parker had 10, and Chelsea Gundersen had 9. The lady bears travel to Malad on Wednesday and then they have a tournament in Green River, Wyoming this weekend. Their next home game will be Thursday, January 2nd.