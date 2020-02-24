The Lady Panthers finished up their regular season with the Lady Pronghorns on Friday at home and then on the road to Snake River to take on the Lady Rattlers. Friday the Lady Panthers ran away with the the victory 62-26. Kamille Nate had 16 points and 5 Rebounds, Emmie Barnes had 15 points and 5 Rebounds, Tana Teichert had 6 Rebounds, Emma Teichert had6 Assists and 5 Steals, Kylee Dayton had 5 Assists and 5 Steals.
Saturday was a little closer game with the Lady Rattlers but the Lady Panthers were again victorious as they came away with the win to clinch the Number 1 Seed in the 1A Southwest Region going into the Regional Tournament this weekend. The final score was 58-40. Emma Teichert had 14 Points and 5 rebounds, Emmie Barnes had 14 Points, Kamille Nate had 12 Points, Tana Teichert had 7 Rebounds, Kylee Dayton had 8 Assists and 4 Steals, Harley Harmon had 4 Steals.
The Lady Panthers will open the Regional Tournament With the Lady Eagles of St. Stephens on Thursday at 3:40 in the field house at Lander High School.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!