Lady Panther's Volleyball

The Lady Panthers traveled to Riverton on Friday for the 1A West Regional Volleyball Tournament. The Lady Panthers began their quest for the Regional title when they took on the Lady Chiefs of St. Stephens Friday morning, November 1. They defeated the Lady Chiefs 25-6, 25-7 and 25-15.
This advanced them to the semifinals that evening against the Lady Rattlers of Snake River. Again the Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Rattlers in three; 25-9, 25-14 and 25-18. This win earned the Lady Panthers the right to compete in the Championship match against the Lady Panthers of Saratoga. The Lady Panthers kept their perfect streak going as they won this match in three sets; 25-11, 25-23 and 25-10. Congratulations
Lady Panthers. They will head to the State Tournament in Casper this week where they will face the Lady Doggers of Lingle-Fort Laramie on Thursday,November 7 at 7:30 p.m..
Good Luck Lady Panthers!!