Lady Panther's

Seniors, Lily Richardson and Emma Teichert go up strong for the block against the Lady Buffs

 Jan Moody

The Lady Panthers were host to the Lady Buffs of Mountain View on Wednesday, October 23. It was a great night of volleyball with some great volleys. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Buffs In theIr final home match of the season 3-1. The Lady Panthers traveled to Farson on Friday to face the Lady Pronghorns for their final match of the regular season. The Lady Panthers demolished the Lady Pronghorns in 3 sets to bring home the win. Congratulations Lady Panthers! The Ladies will head to Regionals this week in Riverton.

Good Luck Lady Panthers!

