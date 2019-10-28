The Lady Panthers were host to the Lady Buffs of Mountain View on Wednesday, October 23. It was a great night of volleyball with some great volleys. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Buffs In theIr final home match of the season 3-1. The Lady Panthers traveled to Farson on Friday to face the Lady Pronghorns for their final match of the regular season. The Lady Panthers demolished the Lady Pronghorns in 3 sets to bring home the win. Congratulations Lady Panthers! The Ladies will head to Regionals this week in Riverton.
Good Luck Lady Panthers!