The Lady Panthers brought home another state title in 1A Volleyball this last weekend in Casper as they swept the competition. Their journey began on Thursday evening as they faced the Lady Doggers of Lingle Ft, Laramie.
The Lady Doggers tried to keep up with the Lady Panthers but fell in three sets. This win earned the Lady Panthers the right to play in the semi-final match against the Lady Rattlers of Snake River.
This match wasn't pretty but the Lady Panthers were again able to sweep the Lady Rattlers in three to take the win and head to the State Championship match with the Lady Panthers of Saratoga. The two Lady Panther teams battled to the finish but it was the Cokeville Lady Panthers who came away with the win again in three sets to bring home the 1A State Championship trophy.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!