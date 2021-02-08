The Lady Panthers were perfect this week on the basketball court.
Thursday, Feb. 4 they had a rematch with the Lady Rebels of Rich County. The Lady Rebels took the win in their previous match up but it was all the Lady Panthers this time as they defeated the Lady Rebels 51-40.
Rylee Teichert led the Lady Panther scoring with 20 huge points. Kylee Dayton had 9 point, 4 assists and 4 steals. Tana Teichert had 9 points and Emmie Barnes had 9 points, 14 huge rebounds and 5 assists. The Lady Panthers traveled to Baggs on Saturday to take on the Lady Rattlers from Little Snake River. The Lady Panthers blew away the Lady Rattlers 67-30. Emmie Barnes had an amazing 23 points. Rylee Teichert had 12 points and 5 steals. Tana Teichert put up 10 points with 5 assists and 8 steals. Harley and Demi Harmon had 6 rebounds while Kylee Dayton had 9 assists and 5 steals.
Congratulations Lady Panthers.
They will host the Lady Panthers of Saratoga on Friday and the Lady Tigers of Encampment on Saturday.
Good luck Lady Panthers!