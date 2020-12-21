The Lady Panthers traveled to Shoshoni on Friday for two Varsity Basketball Games. Their first game was against the Lady Huskies of Burlington where they won handily 66-40. Emmie Barnes led the Lady Panther scoring with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Rylee Teichert had 10 points. Tana Teichert had 8 rebounds and Kylee Dayton had 7 assists. Their next game was against the Lady Wranglers of Shoshoni. Again the Lady Panthers came away with the big win 66-46. Emmie had 23 points. Rylee had 18. Harley Harmon had 8 rebounds. Demi Harmon had 7 rebounds. Tana Teichert had 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Kylee Dayton had 7 assists.
Congratulations Lady Panthers. They will be off for Christmas and then back in action January 7, for their first home game against the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer.