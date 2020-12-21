Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The Lady Panthers traveled to Shoshoni on Friday for two Varsity Basketball Games. Their first game was against the Lady Huskies of Burlington where they won handily 66-40. Emmie Barnes led the Lady Panther scoring with 24 points, 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Rylee Teichert had 10 points. Tana Teichert had 8 rebounds and Kylee Dayton had 7 assists. Their next game was against the Lady Wranglers of Shoshoni. Again the Lady Panthers came away with the big win 66-46. Emmie had 23 points. Rylee had 18. Harley Harmon had 8 rebounds. Demi Harmon had 7 rebounds. Tana Teichert had 5 rebounds and 5 steals. Kylee Dayton had 7 assists.

Congratulations Lady Panthers. They will be off for Christmas and then back in action January 7, for their first home game against the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.