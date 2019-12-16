The Lady Panthers opened their basketball season this weekend at the Bridgerland Tournament in Mountain View and Lyman. Their first game of the tournament on Friday was against the Lady Buffs of Mountain View.
Following a double overtime, the Lady Panthers came away with the exciting victory. Kylee Dayton led the Lady Panther scoring with 13 followed by Rylee Teichert and Demi Harmon with 11 each. Saturday the Lady Panthers Opened with The Lady Cougars of Wind River. The Lady Panthers won another close one 54-48. Emmie Barnes led the scoring in this one with 17 points followed by Lily Richardson with 11. Their final game of the weekend was against the Lady Eagles of Lyman. It was another close match up but the Lady Panthers again came away with the Victory 48-44. Emmie Barnes and Rylee Teichert led their scoring with 13 each followed by Harley Harmonwith 10.
Congratulations Lady Panthers on a great opening weekend.
The Ladies will head to Shoshoni for a tournament this weekend. Good Luck Lady
Panthers!