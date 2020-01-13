The Lady Panthers are back in action following Christmas Break. They opened 2020 hosting the Lady Cowboys of North Gem on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The JV Lady Panthers defeated the Varsity Lady Cowboys 48-28. Harley Harmon had 20 points and Rylee Teichert scored 12.
The Lady Panthers competed in the Kemmerer Tournament on Friday, Jan. 9 and Saturday,Jan. 10. Friday they defeated the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer 71-31. Emmie Barnes had 19 points and seven rebounds, Kylee Dayton scored 17 points with nine assists and eight steals, Harley Harmon had 12 points and seven rebounds, Emma Teichert had eight rebounds and seven assists, Demi Harmon pulled down six rebounds.
Their next game was against the Jackson Lady Broncs Sophomore Team. The Lady Panthers won 64-13. Emmie Barnes scored 18 points and had seven steals, Harley Harmon scored 13 points and pulled down five rebounds, Lily Richardson scored 11 points, Tana Teichert had six rebounds, Kylee Dayton had five assists and Emma Teichert had four assists. Saturday the Lady Panthers faced the Sophomore Lady Braves of Star Valley. The Lady Panthers came away with the win again 50-32. Lily Richardson had 15 points and five rebounds, Emmie Barnes put up 12 points and pulled down five rebounds, Tana Teichert had five rebounds, Emma Teichert had six assists and Kylee Dayton had four assists.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!