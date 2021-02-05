The Lady Panther Cheer Squad headed to Casper for the State 2A/3A Competition on Thursday, January 28. This was more than a month earlier than usual so the girls had to work really hard to get their routines ready with new girls joining the squad following fall sports. They only had a couple opportunities to perform their routines in front of a crowd but they went with high hopes of bringing home a State Championship Trophy. They were competing in the 2A Game Day and 3A All Girl Cheer events. There were six teams competing in the Game Day event. The Lady Panthers put up a great routine with no deductions and came away with the highest score in all classifications including the 4A competition that was held the following day. They were thrilled with their State Championship Trophy. Their next event, the 3A All Girl event, included seven other 3A schools. This was quite a feet for the Lady Panthers coming in as a small 1A school competing against these outstanding 3A Schools. They put up another great routine with no deductions but came in just behind an incredible Mountain View Squad by a 1.1 point margin. There was disappointment coming in second but no reason to hang their heads. These two scores were also higher than all the other schools competing.
Congratulations Ladies on a great State Championship. Members of the All State squad included: Kallie Brooks, Cydney Brown, Brookelle Hatch, Michea Petersen, Ashleigh Brooks and Braelyn Diers.
Congratulations!