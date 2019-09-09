Lady Panthers compete in Border War
The Lady Panthers traveled to Evanston for the Border War In Volleyball. It was a two day tournament. The Lady Panthers competed against eight teams and won seven of the sets. They had a great weekend and represented Wyoming in a huge way.
Advertisement
Congratulations Lady Panthers!
Buffs defeat Panthers 41-0
The Panthers traveled to Mountain View to take on the Buffs in Football action on Friday, September 6. The Panthers came up against a very strong Buffs team with a tough defensive line. The Panthers fell 41-0. The Panthers will travel to Evanston on Thursday, September 12 to face the Red Devil JV Squad.
— By Jan Moody