The Lady Panthers competed in the West Regional Volleyball Championships on Thursday, October 29 and Saturday, October 31. This year, due to COVID-19, the tournament was set up a little differently. Thursday, the top four teams from the Southwest competed in Cokeville while the top four teams in the Northwest competed in Meeteetse. These eight teams would have gathered in Lander on a normal year and the top four teams would go on to the State Tournament in Casper. The top two teams from each quadrant competed in Cokeville on Saturday.
The Lady Panthers competed against the Lady Pronghorns of Farson and won easily 25-9, 25-19 and 25-13. Their next opponents were the Lady Rattlers of Snake River who defeated the Lady Panthers of Saratoga to advance to the Quadrant Championship. The Lady Panthers won again in three sets 25-14, 25-9 and 25-18. Te Lady Panthers and the Lady Rattlers advanced to the Cross Quadrant Tournament on Saturday with the two teams from the Northwest, Burlington and Meeteetse.
This tournament determined the placing for the State tournament in Casper.
The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Huskies of Burlington in three quick sets, 25-11, 25-6 and 25-12. This win advanced them to the championship against the Longhorns of Meeteetse. Again the Lady Panthers came away victorious in three sets, 25-12, 25-16 and 25-15.
Congratulations Lady Panthers. They will compete in the “one day“ 1A State Volleyball tournament in Casper on Wednesday, November 4. Their quest for the State Title will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Casper Events Center where they will take on the Lady Miners of Hanna. Good Luck Lady Panthers!!