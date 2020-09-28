The Lady Panthers were host to the Lady Eagles of Lyman for their Homecoming Volleyball Match. The two were very evenly matched and fans were awed by the great competition. The Lady Panthers fell in the first game 19-24 but came back to take the next two 26-24 and 25-21. But, the Lady Eagles would not give up and came back to take the fourth, 20-25. The fifth and final game went back and forth but the Lady Eagles snatched the victory from the Lady Panthers winning the fifth game 12-15 to take the win. There were some incredible volleys throughout the match up.
Great effort Lady Panthers!!