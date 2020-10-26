The Lady Panthers finished up the regular season this week traveling to Mountain View on Wednesday and then hosting the Pronghorns of Farson on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Lady Panthers fell to the Lady Buffs in four sets; 15-25, 25-19, 9-25 and 22-25. The Lady Panthers regrouped for their final match, which was Senior night at home, on Thursday with the Lady Pronghorns of Farson. The Lady Panthers swept the Lady Pronghorns in three sets 25-21, 25-22 and 25-3. Seniors honored included: Demi Harmon, Rylee Teichert, Tana Teichert, Cydney Brown, Whytney Murdock, Abby Johnson and Harley Harmon. The Lady Panthers will host the Regional Tournament this upcoming week. Good Luck Lady Panthers!
