The Lady Panthers traveled to Lyman to face the Lady Eagles in Volleyball action on Friday, October 4. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Eagles in three games to take the set and the win. The Lady Panthers were host to the Lady Rebels of Rich County on Saturday, October 5. It was a night of pink as the Lady Panthers were playing in support of Breast Cancer Awareness. Fans adorned themselves in their best pink while the Lady Panthers wore pink ribbons in their hair. Chocolate Rolls were donated and auctioned as part of the fundraiser and Ethan Bird was awarded the Super Fan for the night. The Lady Panthers took the set winning three games and losing one to the Lady Rebels.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!!
They will be home again this week hosting the Lady Punchers of Big Piney on Thursday at 4:00, 5:00 and 6:00.