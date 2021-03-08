The Lady Panthers began their quest for their third state title in three years in the morning on Wednesday, March 3 with the Lady Miners of Hanna.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back taking the win 72-32. Kylee Dayton had 14 points and 5 assists. Rylee Teichert had 12 points. Emmie Barnes had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Kallianne Toomer had 7 rebounds. Tana Teichert had 6 steals and Demi Harmon had 6 rebounds.
This win advanced the Lady Panthers to the semi final game against the Lady Cyclones of Southeast. The Lady Cyclones kept it close but the Lady Panthers were able to outlast the Lady Cyclones to take the win 51-43. Emmie Barnes had 18 points and 7 rebounds. Rylee Teichert had 16 pointe 3 assists and 6 steals. With this win, the Lady Panthers found themselves in familiar territory in their third state championship in three years.
The Lady Bobcats of Upton were the hoping to dethrone the Lady Panthers. They were an aggressive and physical team and also loved a quick paced game. The Lady Panthers were consistent and stayed strong to take the win 62-48 and were crowned the 1A State Champions. Emmie Barnes had a HUGE 33 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Kylee Dayton had 6 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals. Rylee Teichert had 4 steals and Harley Harmon had 6 rebounds.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!