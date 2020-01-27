Wednesday the Lady Panthers were host to Grace. This was truly a battle.
The Lady Panthers lost in overtime 55-48. The Lady Panthers had a great weekend winning both of their games on the road in Saratoga and Encampment. Friday, January 24 they defeated the Lady Panthers of Saratoga 68-28.
Saturday they traveled to Encampment and defeated the Lady Tigers 60-25. Emmie Barnes had 15 points followed Kylee Dayton with 14 and Emma Teichert with 12.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!
They will be busy this week with a home game on Thursday for the varsity against Mountain View. Friday they will travel to Farson and then Saturday they will host the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer.