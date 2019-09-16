The Lady Panthers competed in the Lady Brave’s Invitational Volleyball Tournament In Star Valley on Friday, September 13 and Saturday September 14. Friday their first matchup was with the Lady Red Devils of Evanston.
The Lady Panthers took the set 2-1. Their next matchup of the day was against Sugar-Salem where the Lady Panthers fell 2-0 in that set. Their final set on Friday was against Idaho Falls. The Lady Panthers rallied back and won this set 2-0 to go 2-1 on the day. Saturday morning’s first match up was with the hometown Lady Braves. The Lady Panthers put up a good fight but fell in three matches to lose the set. Their final matchup of the tournament was against Malad. The Lady Panthers again rallied back to win this set in three matches.
Congratulations Ladies on a great weekend!