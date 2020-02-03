The Lady Panthers were busy this week with two home games and one on the road. They were host to the Lady Buffs of Mountain View on Thursday, Jan. 30. It was a battle to the buzzer with the Lady Panthers coming up just short 48-50. Camille Nate had 22 points and 7 rebounds. Emmie Barnes had 10 points. Emma Teichert and Kylee Dayton each had 4 Assists.
Friday they traveled to Farson to face the Lady Pronghorns. The Lady Panthers dominated the home team taking the win 49-18. Emmie Barnes had 21 points. Emma Teichert had 12 points and 4 Assists. Demi Harmon snagged 11 rebounds and Tana Teichert had 6 rebounds. Camille Nate had 4 assists and 5 steals. Kylee Dayton also had 4 assists.
Their final game of the week was against the Lady Rangers of Kemmerer on Saturday, February 1. Again the Lady Panthers had a great showing getting the win 57-37. Camille Nate had 21 points and 7 rebounds. Emmie Barnes had 11 points. Lily Richardson and Tana Teichert each pulled down 5 rebounds. Emma Teichert had 6 assists and 5 steals and Kylee Dayton had 5 steals.
Congratulations Lady Panthers on a great week.