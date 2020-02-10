The Lady Panthers were host to the Lady Rattlers of Little Snake River Valley on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Lady Rattlers were a strong team and kept the game close but the Lady Panthers came out on top 52-47. Emmie Barnes had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Kamille Nate had 11 points with 9 rebounds. Kylee Dayton scored 11 points and had 4 steals. Lily Richardson pulled down 6 rebounds and Tana Teichert had 5 assists.
Congratulations Lady Panthers!
The Lady Panthers will be host to the Lady Tigers of Encampment on Friday and the Lady Panthers of Saratoga on Saturday. Good Luck Cokeville Lady Panthers!