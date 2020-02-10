Lady Panthers

Kamille Nate gets the open shot

 Jan Moody

The Lady Panthers were host to the Lady Rattlers of Little Snake River Valley on Saturday, Feb. 8. The Lady Rattlers were a strong team and kept the game close but the Lady Panthers came out on top 52-47. Emmie Barnes had 12 points and 6 rebounds. Kamille Nate had 11 points with 9 rebounds. Kylee Dayton scored 11 points and had 4 steals. Lily Richardson pulled down 6 rebounds and Tana Teichert had 5 assists.

Congratulations Lady Panthers!

The Lady Panthers will be host to the Lady Tigers of Encampment on Friday and the Lady Panthers of Saratoga on Saturday. Good Luck Cokeville Lady Panthers!

