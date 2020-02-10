Lakettes place Second in competition Feb 10, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Top ROW L-R: Victoria Reese, Abbie Neff, Heather Thornock, Brandi Neiber, Maliah Neiber, Bottom Row: Tessa Young, Jayden Neiber, Shaylee Phelps. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Saturday Feb 1st, in Payette, ID. the Bear Lake Lakettes placed second in Military, Hip Hop a Lirical. The Lakettes go to Districts on Feb. 28th at Highland High in Pocatello. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lakettes Hydrography Sport Id. Hip Bear Lake Military Pocatello Second Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments. Latest E-Edition Montpelier News Examiner Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Latest Bear Laker Bear Laker, Sept 1, 2019 Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format. News Trending Today Eight local prep seniors sign with college football teams Student protest, controversial event both unfold quietly at USU Former Preston High athlete has defied the odds Logan Municipal Council pushes back start date of citywide plastic bag ban Hyde Park couple enters 'not guilty' plea for alleged child abuse