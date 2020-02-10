Lakettes

Top ROW L-R: Victoria Reese, Abbie Neff, Heather Thornock, Brandi Neiber, Maliah Neiber, Bottom Row: Tessa Young, Jayden Neiber, Shaylee Phelps.

On Saturday Feb 1st, in Payette, ID. the Bear Lake Lakettes placed second in Military, Hip Hop a Lirical. The Lakettes go to Districts on Feb. 28th at Highland High in Pocatello.

