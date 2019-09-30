Lanny Kent Weston returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, September 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children at his home in Laketown, UT. He was a loving and dedicated father, grandfather, great grandfather and leader in his community.
Lanny was born November 25, 1944, in Logan, Utah to Norman and Nethelle Weston. He spent his youth in Laketown. He was the fourth of eleven children. He served a full time mission from October 1964 -1966 in the Northern California Mission.
Lanny met Sheryl Kay Hodgson while attending Ricks College 1966 – 1967. They were married May 25, 1967, in the Logan Temple. He continued his education at Utah State University, graduating in June 1970 with a Bachelors in Science in secondary education.
He enjoyed teaching in Rich County from 1970-1977. He left teaching in order to ranch full time as a member of the JW Ranching Co., Inc. with his father and 5 brothers. In 1984 he and his family moved to Dingle, Idaho to operate the Cecil Quayle Ranch. In 1998, Lanny and his family returned to Laketown. In 2003, he formed Weston Angus Ranch, Inc., a cow/calf operation based in Randolph, UT in order to give his own family the enjoyment of the ranching lifestyle. Lanny continued to be involved with the operations of the ranch up until his last days.
Throughout his life, Lanny was actively involved in his faith and community. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he faithfully served in any calling he was given. He had been called in every auxiliary, from Primary teacher and Usher to Bishop and High Council. He also made time to serve his community such as assistant boys basketball coach at South Rich and serving many terms as a member on many boards (hospital, irrigation, Idaho Water Users). He served for many years as President of Caribou Cattlemen Association in Montpelier, Idaho. In 2017, the Utah Cattlemen’s Association awarded Lanny the Rancher’s Legacy Award.
Lanny’s passion was working with horses and cattle. It was his favorite past time. In the winter, he enjoyed using his draft horses to feed the cattle especially Chubb and Penny.
Even until the end, Lanny was devoted to his family, his ranch, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He is survived by his caring wife Sheryl, and children Tamra (Todd) Gomez, James Weston, Marty Weston, Travis (Angie) Weston, Kathryn (Tom) Atkinson, Monica Weston, Ben (Julie) Weston, and Sheralee (Jack) Dunbar; 26 Grandchildren, three Great-grandchildren, fivebrothers and two sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and one sister.
A viewing will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 from 6:30 — 8:30 PM at the Laketown Ward Chapel, in Laketown, UT and the morning prior to the service from 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM.
The funeral service will be held in the same building at 1 PM Saturday, October 5, 2019. Following the service, burial will be at the Laketown Cemetery.