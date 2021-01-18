On January 15th at 23:47 Bear Lake County Fire Department was dispatched to a possible haystack fire East of Ovid on HWY 89. The first arriving units reported a small outbuilding behind the haystack was fully engulfed with fire. The building was used as a pump house and heated with a propane heater. There were two propane tanks near the building with approximately 200 gallons of propane in them. One tank was involved in the fire and was “venting” the contents. The fire was quickly extinguished, and the tank moved away from the area. The origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Bear Lake County Fire Department dispatched 4 stations for a total of seven trucks and 18 fire fighters. The Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Montpelier Police Department were also on scene to assist.