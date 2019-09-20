JACKSON, IDAHO – LeAdelle Phelps, 67, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her home in Jackson, Idaho, after a courageous battle against multiple sclerosis and melanoma. This indomitable woman was a light and an inspiration to those who were blessed to know her, and her loss is deeply felt.
LeAdelle was born December 24, 1951, the fifth of nine children, to Grove Martin and Roma Clark Phelps of Bennington, Idaho.
Early in her life, she knew that her professional calling was to help children with special needs be successful. As soon as she graduated from Bear Lake High School in 1970, she enrolled in summer school and her quest for lifelong learning never stopped. She received her B.A. in Psychology in 1972, followed by a Master’s degree in School Psychology in 1974, both from Brigham Young University. While working as a school psychologist, she completed her PhD in School Psychology from the University of Utah in 1977, at only 25 years old. Throughout her eminent and influential career, she worked tirelessly for children and adolescents who were emotionally disturbed, had severe anxiety or conduct disorders, were bipolar, autistic, or otherwise challenged. She worked with school districts, provided therapy through private practice, and directed programs in School Psychology, training those who would also work with children. Her teaching, research, and publications at both the University of Missouri Columbia and the State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNY) have advanced and permanently influenced the entire profession. She was promoted to Full Professor at SUNY in 1991 and continued there until retirement in 2014.
On October 29, 1977, LeAdelle met her kind and generous life companion, David Weston, and it was truly love at first sight. They married March 17, 1978, and have gloried in their love for more than 40 years. Together, they have traveled the world, brought their families together to make joyous memories, and met life’s challenges as a team. Dave’s tender care and support for LeAdelle throughout her illness was a daily demonstration of eternal love and endless devotion.
LeAdelle loved this beautiful earth and lived her life with a gusto some could not comprehend and few could keep up with. Crisscrossing the country in the airplane she and Dave built, cycling, boating, kayaking, snowmobiling, traveling, hiking, reading—her list of joys was endless. She marveled at a full moon, the quiet orange sunset, the starry sky, and the sounds of geese as they flew above her beloved Snake River Retreat. The solar eclipse brought her unspeakable rapture. In nature, she recognized and worshiped divinity.
LeAdelle is survived by her husband, David Weston; children, Bruce (Marilee) Weston, Lisa (Doyl) Peck, Rick (Kris) Weston, and LuAnn (Steve) Leavitt; siblings, Marden (Jessie) Phelps, Reola Phelps (Kent Boesdorfer), Allyn (Linda) Phelps, Marla (Paul) Johnson, Melanie Phelps (Pete Sutton), Rhett Phelps, Bart (Dianne) Phelps, and Alice LaNae (Owen) Bartschi; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and countless cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a grandson, Timothy Weston.
A service to celebrate the gifts her life brought to us and express our grief at her loss will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 21, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rupert Stake Center, located at 324 E. 18th Street, in Rupert, where friends and family may call from 9 until 10 a.m. Officiating will be Bishop Kyle Carpenter. Burial will follow at Montpelier City Cemetery in Montpelier, Idaho, where she will rest by her loving mother and father.
