Are you turning 65 soon? Learn about signing up for Medicare from the comfort of your home or office! We are here to help you navigate the complexities of Medicare and avoid late enrollment penalties. Perhaps you are becoming eligible for Medicare because of a disability? This event is for you, too.
During the pandemic, the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs (SHIPs) are providing local Medicare help in safe and socially distanced ways. That is why the Idaho Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA), the SHIP for Idaho, is partnering with the SHIP National Technical Assistance Center on June 23, 2021 from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time at the Welcome to Medicare Virtual Fair. Attend for any length of time. Visit www.shiphelp.org for more details, to see the agenda, and to register.
There is no cost to attend. You can attend part or all of this event. There will be general sessions with expert presenters on Medicare eligibility, enrollment, costs, and coverage options. In the general sessions, we will offer subtitles in English and a live transcript in Spanish. You can visit state-specific virtual exhibits at any time during this event. Join us from your computer or mobile device anytime between 1:00p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Mountain Time.
SHIBA is part of the national SHIP network, funded in part by the U.S. Administration for Community Living, Office of Healthcare Information and Counseling. In Idaho, SHIP goes by SHIBA. In other states, SHIP services may be provided under other names, such as CHOICES, HICAP, SHINE, or an Area Agency on Aging. Regardless of the name, the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs share a national mission: to empower, educate, and assist Medicare-eligible individuals, their families, and caregivers through objective outreach, counseling, and training to make informed health insurance decisions that optimize access to care and benefits.
SHIP experts will explain who is eligible for Medicare and when, how to sign up for Medicare, and what to do if you are still working when you are eligible for Medicare. They will also discuss Medicare costs, especially the importance of avoiding late enrollment penalties. You will learn how to navigate your Medicare coverage options and how Medicare works with other insurances, such as employer insurance, Medigap supplemental insurance, and retiree insurance.
At any time, you can visit our Idaho SHIBA exhibit where we can help you think about what to consider when making your individual Medicare enrollment decisions or when helping a friend or loved one make their Medicare enrollment decisions. You can also watch short, pre-recorded videos on aspects of Medicare or download educational materials.
The event will conclude with national presenters discussing the federal government’s role in Medicare, avoiding Medicare fraud, and the available Medicare assistance programs that help with Medicare costs.
Visit www.shiphelp.org to register and to see more event details.
You do not have to wait for this event to get Medicare help from our program. To find out more about SHIBA, visit https://doi.idaho.gov/shiba or call the SHIBA Medicare Helpline at 1-800-247-4422