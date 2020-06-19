With as many as 18,000 state burn permits issued each year by the Idaho Department of Lands, the agency wants to make it as easy as possible to obtain a permit online to improve compliance, provide quick wildland fire response, and reduce false-alarm fire calls.
A burn permit is required by law during the closed fire season between May 10 through October 20 for any burning outside city limits within Idaho except for recreational burning such as campfires. The permit can be obtained through the self-service website, burnpermits.idaho.gov.
“We want to be sure that if someone wants a burn permit, they can get it easily and right away,” said Scott Hayes, Idaho Department of Lands Fire Manager. “Having trouble with the process, especially outside normal business hours, may result in people burning without a permit. This can result in false-alarm wildfire reports and unnecessary activation of our fire crews.”
About 80 percent of burn permits are self-issued online but there are often questions about the process. IDL is holding a free how-to webinar this week to offer step-by-step instructions to create an account, issue your own burn permit, and renew permits. The information will also be available later this season on the burn permit website.
Burn Permit 101 Webinar
When: Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time
Webinar: https://idl.zoom.us/j/94079352124
The webinar is planned for about 45 minutes
No sign-up or RSVP required, all are welcome to participate
A burn permit is free of charge and good for up to 10 days after it is issued. Permits self-issued through the website are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid. A permit may also be issued by calling an IDL office during normal business hours.
IDL is responsible for fire prevention, fire mitigation, and fire suppression. The 10 IDL Forest Protective Districts and two Timber Protective Associations are responsible for the protection of more than 6 million acres of state and private forest and rangelands. The department works with tribal and interagency partners across jurisdictional boundaries to ensure statewide fire protection.