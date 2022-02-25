The first set of Senate Pages graduated last week. Even though they were few in numbers, 7 instead of 10, they worked hard and did all they could to keep the Senate moving along. The Page Program is a great way for high school seniors to learn about state government and the importance of getting involved. This particular group was an outstanding bunch of young people, who were kind, smart, and very self-motivated. I wish them well in their future endeavors.
I had the opportunity to carry a couple of pharmacy related bills on the Senate Floor this last week. House Bill 445 (H445) and Senate Bill 1245 (S1245). H445 is a bill sponsored by Representative Megan Blanksma (LD-23) and me that repeals Idaho Code 39-1501 dealing with outdated storage requirements for biological products. Many current vaccine storage requirements are found to be in violation of Idaho Code. These violations are fixed by repealing this old code section. This bill could be considered a technical correction bill as pharmacists use product label instructions for storing biological products. H445 has been sent to the Governor. S1245 is legislation that consolidates all seven current pharmacy statute definitions in Idaho Code into one section that fixes any previous discrepancies. This bill was brought by the Board of Pharmacy as a needed change in Idaho statute to clear up any confusion. S1245 also adds a clarification to allow pharmacies to be included in any multistate agreements to allow patients to get their prescriptions. This bill passed the Senate unanimously and is waiting for a hearing in the House.
After what seemed to be a slow start this Legislative Session, all ten Senate committees are now very busy hearing both Senate and House bills. If we hold to the deadlines that have been set, the Legislative Session is a little more than halfway over. There are still plenty of pieces of legislation in play, including appropriation bills and a bill dealing with Medicaid, Medicare, and their relationship to hospital assessments. That will be a very significant piece of legislation. Plus, there is a bill being drafted and discussed that addresses possible property tax relief by raising the sales tax by 2 cents and getting rid of the property tax exemption on homes. The Senate is still learning about the proposal’s details.
The Senate held a memorial service this week for ten former senators who passed away during the last two years. It was very humbling to meet some of the family members that attended the service, and it was also a privilege to be with some of our former senators who attended and participated in the memorial. Our own former-Senate President Pro Tem, Bob Geddes was there as well as the former-Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis, and former-Senator and Lt. Governor, Governor Brad Little also attended, among others.
One of the special highlights of this week was the privilege I had to meet with several 4-H kids from Bear Lake County who came to Boise to learn about state government and participate in 4-H’s “Know Your Government” annual meeting. They were a great group of kids. They were curious, well-mannered, and fun to be around. They represented the best of 4-H, their community, and their family, and all while learning a lot and having a good time doing it!