This has been a busy week as we rush to meet the goal of Sine Die on March 25th.
The Senate has begun to hold afternoon Floor Sessions to hear, debate, and vote on bills.
One bill that has been of interest to Southeast Idaho is House Bill 565 (H565). This bill does away with personal property tax on transient mining equipment. Transient equipment is equipment that can be moved from one location to another location. This would affect most equipment such as loaders, dump trucks, and excavators that are used in mining operations and specifically gravel pits. The bill is a good idea, however, there is an unintended consequence that especially affected Caribou County. Passage of this bill as it was passed by the House would have created up to a 40% tax shift to all property taxpayers in Caribou County. Our Caribou County Assessor alerted me to this concern and a group of us began working on fixing the problem.
With the help of the miners, counties, loggers, contractors, and other interested parties, I was able to amend the bill in the Senate to include a specific definition of “salable minerals” and the bill will only apply to operations that mine salable minerals, exempting these operations from the tax exemption. Salable minerals include things like sand, gravel, cinders, pumice, limestone, and marble. Phosphate falls under the definition of “leasable” minerals. Other leasable minerals include gas and oil. “Locatable” minerals are things like gold and silver. H565 will not exempt mines that extract locatable or leasable minerals. I was successful in getting the bill amended and passed the Senate with a unanimous vote. H565 was sent back to the House and hopefully, they will accept the changes.
Representative Gibbs and I are also working on a piece of legislation to help our schools in West Side, Oneida, and Preston school districts. Currently, kids in schools with a college certified cosmetology program cannot get the full 640 hours toward the required 1,600 hours that go toward a license if they are under 16-and-one-half years old. The change in Senate Bill 1354 (S1354) removes the restrictive language and allows all juniors and seniors who are enrolled in the program to acquire the hours needed to complete their course. The bill passed the Senate and was sent to the House for consideration.