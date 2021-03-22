Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, debates for the higher education budget Wednesday.
After spirited debate about campus social justice programs — and whether a $409,000 funding shift sent enough of a message — senators approved a higher education budget Wednesday.
All told, the budget would carve up $631.4 million for the four four-year institutions, including $315.2 million of state tax dollars. But much of the debate centered on a $409,000 shift from Boise State University to Lewis-Clark State College, to take away dollars Boise State had spent on social justice programs.
The budget bill’s floor sponsor, Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, described the budget as a common-sense first step to rein in the four-year institutions.
“Frankly I don’t think our voice has been heard adequately by our colleges and universities,” he said.
Crabtree said the $409,000 shift was not arbitrary, but instead reflected what Boise State said it had spent on social justice programs. And he noted that the budget will require the four schools to report all social justice spending to the Legislature in January. “They’re going to get the message.”
Some Senate conservatives were unconvinced.
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, urged senators to strip down the higher education budget and support a mission of producing “job-ready people.” Sen. Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, said the budget fell short because it failed to address systemwide social justice issues. “It only sends a message to Boise State University.”
Three Boise Democrats said they were voting for the budget, despite the $409,000 cut to Boise State. “I think we’re in dangerous territory,” said Sen. Melissa Wintrow. “I think that borders on censorship.”
The bill passed 27-6, with dissenting votes coming from Republicans Regina Bayer, Meridian; Kevin Cook, Idaho Falls; Lori Den Hartog, Meridian; Doug Ricks, Rexburg; Vick; and Zito. The measure now goes to a more conservative House — which voted down two higher education budget bills in 2020, before finally agreeing on a spending plan.