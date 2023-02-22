m

This past week has been busy, and many bills are starting to come to the Senate Floor for a vote. Senate Bill 1038 (S1038) passed the Senate Education Committee this week after two days of public hearings. This proposed legislation deals with the Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) and is set go to the Senate Floor to be debated. There are some issues with the bill as I have stated before. One issue is the fiscal note that by some estimates, could be 10 times more than what the sponsors of the bill stated. This increase is because of the number of students that would be eligible to qualify. The bill would provide $5,900 per K-12 student to be used for any educational expense, including books, technology, private school tuition and tutoring. Homeschool associations are generally against the bill because of the potential “strings” attached to the money. There is an accountability issue with the bill as well as some concerns that funding for public schools would be cut which would hurt our rural school districts. We will see what happens as the bill advances through the legislative process.

Another piece of legislation that has received a lot of attention is House Bill 24 (H24). H24 or the Idaho Launch Bill, passed the House with two votes and was assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee. The bill would provide up to $8500 for graduating Seniors, starting in 2024, to go toward tuition costs for any Idaho college, career technical school or community college. The program would be run by the Workforce Development Council, and an emphasis would be placed on kids going into high demand jobs, such as welders, electricians, plumbers and more career related fields. Those who are opposing H25 are worried that this system may be abused, and therefore are withholding support. H24 is currently struggling to get a hearing in the Senate.


