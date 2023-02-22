...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County, Cache Valley/Utah Portion
and Bear Lake and Bear River Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws
may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Wednesday morning
commute. Blowing and drifting snow will reduce visibility on
I-84 from Tremonton to the Idaho border.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
Weather Alert
...THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS
ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM
4 PM MST TUESDAY FEBRUARY 21 TO 6 AM MST WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 22...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger for the warning area will rise to
HIGH.
* WHERE...For the mountains and foothills of northern Utah and
southeast Idaho including the northern Wasatch Range, the Bear
River Range, and the foothills surrounding Cache and Bear Lake
Valleys.
* WHEN...In effect from 4 PM MST this afternoon to 6 AM MST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Very heavy snow, rain down low, and drifting from
sustained and gusty west winds will create widespread areas of
unstable snow. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are
likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30
degrees.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees.
Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org
or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information.
This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard
reduction measures are performed.
This past week has been busy, and many bills are starting to come to the Senate Floor for a vote. Senate Bill 1038 (S1038) passed the Senate Education Committee this week after two days of public hearings. This proposed legislation deals with the Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) and is set go to the Senate Floor to be debated. There are some issues with the bill as I have stated before. One issue is the fiscal note that by some estimates, could be 10 times more than what the sponsors of the bill stated. This increase is because of the number of students that would be eligible to qualify. The bill would provide $5,900 per K-12 student to be used for any educational expense, including books, technology, private school tuition and tutoring. Homeschool associations are generally against the bill because of the potential “strings” attached to the money. There is an accountability issue with the bill as well as some concerns that funding for public schools would be cut which would hurt our rural school districts. We will see what happens as the bill advances through the legislative process.
Another piece of legislation that has received a lot of attention is House Bill 24 (H24). H24 or the Idaho Launch Bill, passed the House with two votes and was assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee. The bill would provide up to $8500 for graduating Seniors, starting in 2024, to go toward tuition costs for any Idaho college, career technical school or community college. The program would be run by the Workforce Development Council, and an emphasis would be placed on kids going into high demand jobs, such as welders, electricians, plumbers and more career related fields. Those who are opposing H25 are worried that this system may be abused, and therefore are withholding support. H24 is currently struggling to get a hearing in the Senate.
I was able to introduce Senate Bill 1063 (S1063) in the Senate Agricultural Affairs Committee this last week. S1063 is another version of a bill I ran last year that deals with updating Idaho Fence Law. With the population growth in the State, there is added stress to Idaho’s Open Range Law. Some people moving into our state misunderstand the Open Range Law. They are confusing Open Range Law and Idaho Fence law. Some are refusing to fix their fences, and are allowing livestock to either be in or out of places they should not be. Current Idaho fence law was written in 1915 and is due for an update. S1063 tweaks and adds new language to make it easier for law enforcement to give citations after someone has been notified, they need to fix their fences to keep livestock in or keep them out. S1063 has the support of several agriculture groups and the Sheriff’s Association.
I have heard from several people in our Legislative District regarding the “Circuit Breaker” and the fact some people with fixed incomes are basically being taxed out of their homes because of the rise in property values. Senator Kelly Anthon has introduced legislation to increase the threshold for the elderly, widows, veterans and others. This bill would increase the eligible value to 250% of the county median home price level, thereby allowing more people to qualify for an exemption from high property taxes. This will not help everyone but should help those that saw unintended increases caused by a 2021 bill that the legislature passed.
I appreciate all the input and those that have been reaching out regarding pending legislation.
