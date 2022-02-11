The Senate passed House Bill 443 (H443) last week. This bill creates one-time funding that is required for public school districts to buy into the State’s health insurance plan. The legislation brings health insurance coverage to Idaho teachers and other school district staff up to the same level as other State employees. Currently, school districts pay higher costs and get lower benefits. Passage of this bill sets up the fund to cover the fees for school districts if they decide to join. It will benefit teachers and provide a cost savings to school districts possibly helping to reduce the burden of property taxpayers. It is a good bill and one that has been needed for a while. Insurance for school districts has been an issue for quite a while as costs have been going up every year and is one of the main concerns of school administrators. This bill is one that has taken a few years to put together. It was sent to the Governor who signed it into law on February 8th.
The Senate State Affairs Committee passed Senate Bill 1262 (S1262) this week to enhance Second Amendment protections in the emergency disaster declaration statute. This new bill adds components ( for both ammunition and guns) and other accessories to the existing statute that protects firearms and ammunition from being seized or commandeered during a declared disaster. The legislation also states that firearms businesses are considered essential businesses and that existing concealed weapon licensing cannot be circumvented. This bill has the support of the Governor, the Idaho Sheriffs Association, other law enforcement groups, and the National Rifle Association. This legislation was written to fix holes in our current statutes that we discovered last year while revising disaster declaration laws. It is a good bill and is needed to further protect businesses and our Second Amendment rights. S1262 was passed out of Committee and sent to the Senate Floor where it will be voted on later this week.
The deadline to get bills printed is approaching and legislators are hurrying to get bills drafted and into committees. Unlike past sessions, we are sticking closer to the deadlines this year. Legislation is beginning to come to the Senate Floor to be voted on and I expect more appropriation bills will arrive as budgets are set in the Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC). So far it has been a slow Legislative Session when it comes to legislation, but I expect that will start picking up from now on.
This week the Idaho Farm Bureau and the Idaho Mining Association were in Boise. It is good to meet with their members and hear the issues that are affecting businesses and people at home. I was honored this week to receive a “2022 Friend of Mining” award from the Idaho Mining Association. It is a privilege to represent the good, hard-working people of our district and help wherever I can. The phosphate industry is extremely important to the economy of the State of Idaho and to our nation, but mostly it is important to the people of our area and the jobs that industry provides.